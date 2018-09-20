Police officers given commendation certificates

LAHORE: DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar distributed cash reward and commendation certificates among officers and officials for their excellent performance.

Inspector Maqsood Gujjar, Inspector Muhammad Arsahd, SI Hussain Farooq, SI Muhammad Akram, SI Muhammad Frooq, SI Shakeel Khurshid, SI Rizwan Latif, ASI Muhammad Ali, T/ASI Basharat Ali, Head Constable Muhammad Tariq, HC Asif Naveed, HC Junaid Ahmad, Constable Qasim Yousaf, Shahid Mehmood, Muhammad Nadeem, Rizwan Ahmad, Muhammad Ahmad, Muhammad Ijaz and lady constable Irum Zubair have got cash reward and certificates from the DIG.

The DIG said the police officers have been appreciated for excellent performance. Lahore police feel proud for having such excellent performance by police officers and officials. Police officers and officials for showing excellent performance will always be appreciated by the command. Cash reward and certificates are just appreciation for the police officers and officials, he added.

DIG MEETS ULEMA: DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar meets Ulema in his office. Maulana Raji-Ullah Khan, Maulana Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Maulana Hafiz Zubair Virk and Maulana Younas Rehan were present in this meeting. The DIG said Ulema should play very vital role in Muharram.

12 outlaws held: Sadar Division investigation police arrested 12 members of five gangs of robbers and thieves. Police also recovered valuables worth lakhs of rupees and illicit weapons from their possession.