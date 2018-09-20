Pakistan first

Pakistan has announced a donation of 40,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture. The first consignment of 280 tonnes was sent to the neighbouring country last Saturday (Sep 15). This action will definitely help improve Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan. However, it is shocking that in a country that is a major producer of wheat and rice and has excess food to donate to other country, many vulnerable communities cannot even afford to eat.

Even though Prime Minister Imran Khan in his maiden speech clearly mentioned that his government will take action to end hunger and malnutrition, no policy has been announced or taken by the PTI-led government to curb the malnutrition crisis and chronic hunger. The government ought to take effective steps to resolve these problems on an urgent basis.

Muzzamil Shahzad

Lahore