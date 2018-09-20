Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four granted protective bail in DHA arms case

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to four persons, including two businessmen, facing charges of possessing arms and ammunition case.

Malik Amir Ashiq Dewan, Malik Waqas Ashique Dewan, Rhutaab Zain and Bazil Ashique Dewan were booked by the Clifton police on June 9 this year following the discovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Defence area.

According to the police, the arms and ammunition -- 11 Kalashnikovs, 14 pistols of different bores, seven types of rifles, 25 types of magazines and 302 bullets – were being carried in a vehicle of the applicants and their bungalow in DHA Phase VI.

Police alleged that the applicants’ servants were shifting arms and ammunition from one bungalow to another on the directives of the applicants, apprehending a raid by a National Accountability Bureau team in connection with a financial embezzlement inquiry.

The counsel for the accused, Aamir Mansoob Qureshi, submitted that the police had booked his clients to disgrace them despite the fact that all the arms were licensed. He submitted that co-accused Javed and Chanesar were granted bail by the trial court after they sought protective bail so that they could defend themselves in the trial court.

A single bench granted protective pre-arrest bail to the applicants with a surety of Rs200,000 and issued a notice to the prosecutor general of Sindh for October 3 for the confirmation of the bail or otherwise.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral