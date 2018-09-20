Anti-polio campaign

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tauseef Dilshad Khatana Wednesday said preparations for a three-day anti-polio campaign were finalised. Addressing a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee, the DC said more than 439,000 children would be administered anti-polio vaccine from September 24 to 26. He said there would be a two-day follow-up drive from September 27 to 28. MPA Afzal Hayat, ACs Abbas Raza Nasir, Afzal Hayat Tarar, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority attended.