SJC to conduct proceedings against Justice Siddiqui on Oct 1

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will conduct proceeding on October 1 in the reference against a sitting Judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui over his speech while addressing the District Bar Rawalpindi two months back.

The Council in its recent meeting held on September 14 had decided to further proceed with the matter and ordered to issue notice to Attorney General for Pakistan for conducting the reference. Similarly, the Council also directed Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui to appear in person along with the counsel, if any, on October 1. It is pertinent to mention here that the SJC on July 31 had served show-cause notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC, directing him to submit his reply.