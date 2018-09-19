9 policemen killed in Afghan insider attack

MAZAR-I-SHARIF: At least nine Afghan Local Police (ALP) personnel were killed following a suspected insider attack in northern province of Balkh Monday night, local police said Tuesday.The incident occurred in Char Bolak district at midnight when an ALP officer shot and killed nine of his comrades in a security checkpoint before fleeing the scene, a local police officer told Xinhua anonymously. He said a police officer was also wounded after the shooting and the shooter took weapons from the checkpoint.

The government established the ALP, or community police, in 2010 to protect villages and districts around the country where army and police have limited presence.