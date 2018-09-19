COAS meets Chinese CMC vice chairman

BEIJING: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia on Tuesday.

Gen Zhang Youxia said that China greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its Army. He said that China looks forward to further expanding this cooperation. Gen Youxia said that development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries, says an ISPR press release.

The vice chairman termed Pak-China military cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations. He said that the two militaries should further strengthen this cooperation to safeguard common security challenges.

The generals also discussed areas of further bilateral military cooperation in the field of counter terrorism, arms and equipment technology, and training. COAS thanked vice chairman for the Chinese support and cooperation. Ambassador of Pakistan at China was also present during the meeting.