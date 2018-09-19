Wed September 19, 2018
Murtaza Ali Shah
September 19, 2018

UK will work with Pak govt only through due legal process

LONDON: The British government has said that it will constructively work with the Pakistani government but any action in the UK would follow due legal process, ensuring that rights of people are protected and nothing happens outside of the legal ambit.

Speaking to this correspondent, a spokesman of the Foreign and Commonwealth (FCO) said the British government was “aware of the political sensitivities involved” and would make sure that due legal process was followed. When asked about the announcements made by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself and his cabinet ministers, alleging that billions of Pounds have been looted from Pakistan and stored in London illegally, the spokesman said Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is best placed to assess whether “assets are legal or illegal”.

The spokesman refused to make comment about any individual or party or statements issued in Pakistan but stressed that any action from the UK’s side will be guided by the justice system, not political rhetoric or necessities. The spokesman added that ultimately the British judicial and justice system will have a final say in what’s right and what’s wrong. “Although it would ultimately be for the courts to decide,” he added.

The UK government spokesperson said that tackling corruption was a UK government priority and “we will continue to work constructively with Pakistan on this issue”.

When asked again if the UK government will be cooperating with Pakistan’s government in the manner it wants or as portrayed in Pakistani media as if actions against lots of people was imminent, the spokesman clarified that nothing will happen outside of the courts system and through existing legal and diplomatic channels – everything leading towards the courts.

“We have a robust legal and regulatory framework for investigating suspected money laundering, corruption and the recovery of illicit assets," said the spokesman.

The government spokesman said “the UK continues to support Pakistan and Afghanistan in their efforts to build and maintain a relationship that will enhance the security, stability and prosperity of both countries and the wider region”.

The spokesman referred to Prime Minister Theresa May’s call to Imran after he took oath and said both agreed to work together to build on the good relations between the UK and Pakistan in a wide range of areas, including security cooperation, anti-corruption, and bilateral trade.

He said May noted the importance of Pakistan delivering on its commitments to strengthen institutions responsible for upholding the rule of law, and to advance the rights of women and minorities.

On Monday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) of Britain arrested Pakistani ‘politically exposed person’ Farhan Junejo and his wife over alleged money laundering of nearly £8 million. The couple were released after interrogation.

Sources said the arrest was made the International Corruption Unit of the NCA on Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency request.

Junejo is accused laundering around 250 million rupees from Pakistan to abroad and then depositing it all in a Barclays account in the UK. He remains on the police bail and has not been charged.

Comments

