10 luxurious govt residences in Multan division

MULTAN: There are 10 luxurious government residences, measuring over 167.1 kanal with covered area of 225,740 square feet, in Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari, confirmed the official statistics. The Punjab Revenue Department has calculated the market value of residences in billions of rupees, which are occupied by the public servants while a number of schools and basic health units are functioning in rented buildings. These luxurious residences are exempted from the property tax. Official statistics gathered from the Multan Commissioner Office revealed that Vehari is the one of the prosperous districts in cotton production, ranked at top in largest government residences which is equal to the living standards of landlords. The Vehari deputy commissioner camp office is located on 40 kanal with 27,225 sq ft covered areas and its market value is estimated in millions. Vehari district police officer’s camp office is located at 32 kanal with 21,780 sq ft covered area. Multan commissioner house is located at 17 kanal with 6,225 sq ft covered area while the deputy commissioner residence sprawls over 20 Kanal. The Multan city police officer’s residence spreads over an area of 17.6 kanal with 3,396 sq ft covered area. The Multan regional police officer is living in a house at 14 kanal with 13,825 sq ft covered area. All the four residences are located in the posh area of Multan cantonment on main roads where no girls’ college is available within 20 kilometers radius for poor people. The minimum market value of each marla is Rs2.5 to 3 million. Khanewal deputy commissioner house is located at 7.5 kanal with 9,407 sq ft covered area. The Khanewal DPO house spreads over an area of 16 kanal with 3,000 sq ft covered area. The Lodhran district accommodates bureaucrats in smallest residences. Lodhran deputy commissioner is living in a residence located only on 18 marlas with 1,500 sq ft covered area. The DPO house is measured three kanal with 5,400 sq ft covered area. The commissioner office documents have showed six circuit houses and rest houses located in four districts measuring 153 kanal with 120,223 sq ft covered areas. These luxurious circuit houses and rest houses often use for the bureaucrats’ stay during their visits to respective districts. The lawmakers also occupy rooms for their camp offices. The Multan circuit house is located at 47.5 kanal with 15,375 sq ft covered area. The circuit house has of no utilisation except temporary night stays and holding meetings by the officials and ministers. The Khanewal circuit house measures at 15 kanal with 9,310 sq ft covered area. The Tulamba rest house spread over 16.7 Kanal with 3,420 sq ft covered area. The Vehari circuit house spreads over 40 kanal with 78,952 sq ft covered area in the remote district. Burewala rest house measures at 32 kanal with 8168 sq ft covered area. The Lodhran circuit house is measured at 1.8 kanal with 5,000 sq ft covered area.

MULTAN: There are 10 luxurious government residences, measuring over 167.1 kanal with covered area of 225,740 square feet, in Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari, confirmed the official statistics. The Punjab Revenue Department has calculated the market value of residences in billions of rupees, which are occupied by the public servants while a number of schools and basic health units are functioning in rented buildings. These luxurious residences are exempted from the property tax. Official statistics gathered from the Multan Commissioner Office revealed that Vehari is the one of the prosperous districts in cotton production, ranked at top in largest government residences which is equal to the living standards of landlords. The Vehari deputy commissioner camp office is located on 40 kanal with 27,225 sq ft covered areas and its market value is estimated in millions. Vehari district police officer’s camp office is located at 32 kanal with 21,780 sq ft covered area. Multan commissioner house is located at 17 kanal with 6,225 sq ft covered area while the deputy commissioner residence sprawls over 20 Kanal. The Multan city police officer’s residence spreads over an area of 17.6 kanal with 3,396 sq ft covered area. The Multan regional police officer is living in a house at 14 kanal with 13,825 sq ft covered area. All the four residences are located in the posh area of Multan cantonment on main roads where no girls’ college is available within 20 kilometers radius for poor people. The minimum market value of each marla is Rs2.5 to 3 million. Khanewal deputy commissioner house is located at 7.5 kanal with 9,407 sq ft covered area. The Khanewal DPO house spreads over an area of 16 kanal with 3,000 sq ft covered area. The Lodhran district accommodates bureaucrats in smallest residences. Lodhran deputy commissioner is living in a residence located only on 18 marlas with 1,500 sq ft covered area. The DPO house is measured three kanal with 5,400 sq ft covered

area. The commissioner office documents have showed six circuit houses and rest houses located in four districts measuring 153 kanal with 120,223 sq ft covered areas. These luxurious circuit houses and rest houses often use for the bureaucrats’ stay during their visits to respective districts. The lawmakers also occupy rooms for their camp offices. The Multan circuit house is located at 47.5 kanal with 15,375 sq ft covered area. The circuit house has of no utilisation except temporary night stays and holding meetings by the officials and ministers. The Khanewal circuit house measures at 15 kanal with 9,310 sq ft covered area. The Tulamba rest house spread over 16.7 Kanal with 3,420 sq ft covered area. The Vehari circuit house spreads over 40 kanal with 78,952 sq ft covered area in the remote district. Burewala rest house measures at 32 kanal with 8168 sq ft covered area. The Lodhran circuit house is measured at 1.8 kanal with 5,000 sq ft covered area.