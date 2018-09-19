A sharp decline

The education sector in Sindh is in a dismal condition. Students who appear in the examinations that are held by the Karachi Board are encouraged to rote-learn. Schools provide notes to students and conduct tests every week. There is no effort to make sure that all students have understood the topic. Some teachers ask students to write lengthy answers. If the examiner is asking to write a 200-250 word passage, students are told to write at least a thousand words passage. Ideally, this should lead to negative marking as it clearly indicates that a student is unable to comprehend the basic instructions.

However, this isn’t the case. Because of the constant decline in our education system, many parents are now sending their children to schools that follow foreign education boards. This is because these boards do not encourage students to do selective learning. As a result, teachers made an extra effort to clear the concept of students.

Fatimah Zehra Mirza

Karachi