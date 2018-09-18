Dangers of dengue

At least 43 patients who are suffering from dengue fever have been reported from hospitals of Rawalpindi. This alarming situation demands the healthcare authorities to adopt all preventive measures to curb this infectious disease. All major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, must ensure that there is no stagnant water on the streets.

All households must use mosquito nets. Wild growth of plants and buses around residential areas must be cut. The authorities should take all possible steps to ensure that places that could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes are sprayed. There is also a dire need to encourage people living in remote villages to adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves from dengue.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt