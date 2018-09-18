Tue September 18, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

PFA destroys 6,600 litre tainted milk

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a city-wide drive against adulterated and substandard milk whereas discarded 6,600 litre tainted milk here on Monday.

Dairy Safety Teams (DSTs) of PFA under the supervision of veterinary specialists tested 35,000 litre milk by placing screening pickets on the entry points of the city early morning.

While, PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman visited various pickets and monitored the activities of field teams.

Captain (r) Muhammad Usman said that officials seized overall 6,600 litre adulterated milk and foiled an attempt to supply of it in the market being carried on 32 vehicles from surrounding areas of the city.

He said that Punjab Food Authority destroyed the milk after it proved contaminated with powder, formalin, chemicals, surf and polluted water.

He said that adulterated items were added for the purpose of thickness and to increase the quantity of milk. He said that teams destroyed adulterated milk after testing the samples on the spot.

The DG said that chemical and powder contaminated milk is harmful for human consumption and causes diseases. Besides, the PFA teams also unearthed three illegal slaughterhouses and discarded 95 maunds of poor quality meat of sick animals while carrying out raids in the area of Bakar Mandi and Pak Town.

The DG informed that Punjab Food Authority sealed two slaughterhouses in Bakar Mandi and Ali Colony, Pak Town. He said the slaughterhouses failed to produce record and adopt a proper system for blood drainage. PFA got registered a case against Javed Goga Meat Service in the respective area police station.

Manwhile, Punjab Food Authority Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman has directed operation teams to collect the samples of all ice cream and frozen dessert brands for laboratory testing. This direction was issued by PFA DG while chairing a meeting with the representatives of ice cream and frozen desserts companies at his office here on Monday.

On the occasion, he said that food safety teams will collect samples for testing from open market on 25th September in the presence of company’s representatives by following blind sampling method. The PFA will send samples to two laboratories for test which will be certified from ISOs and Pakistan Certified Councils; he said and added that a comprehensive report of lab test will be published for public interest under the Section 2b of Punjab Food Authority Act.

The DG said that PFA would take strict action against responsible persons in the light of laboratory report. He said the purpose of this drive is to thoroughly examine the quality of ingredients which are being used in the products.

A detailed discussion was also held on periodic schedule for sampling of products in a meeting. Representatives of the companies have highly praised the vision of Captain (r) Muhammad Usman and said that checking of food was the best practice in order to ensure the provision of quality food for the nation.

