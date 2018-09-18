Tue September 18, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Court seeks report on water waste

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab secretary for housing & urban development to come up with suggestions on how to stop waste of clean water and directed the secretary and Wasa as well to present their reports on Tuesday (today).

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing a petition moved by Abdullah Malik of an NGO pleading that clean water was being wasted by the government and the individuals as well. During the hearing, secretary housing appeared before the court and sought time to submit plans of the government on water preservation in details. Justice Qureshi expressed dismay over the secretary’s request and observed that whether the planning of the government would complete in year 2050. The judge said the court could not delay the proceedings for weeks and directed the secretary and Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) as well to present their reports on Tuesday (today). The judge further said that the matter would be heard on daily basis. Before closing the hearing, the judge remarked that all the resources would be utilised to save water. He said charges would be levied on car service stations for using clean water. The petition through counsel had contended that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) washed all main roads of the city and watered plants with clean water while vehicles had been washed at private service stations with clean water. He said a huge quantity of clean water being wasted by the government and private persons could be recycled, if steps were taken to save it.

