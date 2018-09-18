DPO transfer case: SC orders to conduct new inquiry

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed for another inquiry into the transfer of Pakpattan former DPO Rizwan Gondal after rejecting the earlier inquiry made by Punjab former IGP Kaleem Imam into the matter.

The court asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to refrain from taking dictation and being the chief executive of the big province should run the affairs in accordance with law as there is democracy in the country not kingship.

“If you feel that you cannot deliver, leave the slot and you will get the respect,” Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked Punjab chief ministerA three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu notice of the former DPO’s transfer following an alleged altercation with Khawar Maneka. Kaleem Imam and Ahsen Iqbal Jameel Gujar tendered unconditional apology and left themselves on the mercy of the court

The court after rejecting the inquiry report submitted by Punjab former IGP Kaleem Iamam directed Khalid Dad Lak, Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) to conduct fresh inquiry into the matter.

The court specifically directed the official to probe as to why transfer order of Rizwan Gondal was issued late at night and as to why this gentleman was transferred immediately late at night. The CJP told the official with direction to submit inquiry report within 15 days.

During the hearing, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Ahsan Iqbal Jamil Gujar, close friend of the Maneka family, appeared before the court after being summoned earlier today. When the Punjab chief minister came to the rostrum, the Chief Justice asked him instead of purging the police department of political pressure he was promoting it further. “Why are you calling the police officials to your office and issuing directions to them through your friend,” the CJP asked.

Punjab chief minister replied that on third day after taking charge as provincial chief minister, he came to know about the altercation between the Maneka family and police. The chief minister submitted that he wanted to resolve the matter and he called the IGP but he was not available as he was in Islamabad.

To a court query, the chief minister said he summoned the two officials, DPO and RPO, served them tea and then asked the RPO to resolve the matter himself. The chief minister claimed that the he did not exert any pressure but wanted to resolve the matter with consensus as injustice was done with Maneeka family.

The chief justice however, observed that he could not digest this point as to what the urgency was of issuing transfer order late at night. “I issued the transfer order at 10 O’ clock but as DIG Headquarters was not available, he issued the order at 1 O’ clock”, Punjab ex-IGP Kaleem Imam told the court.

“Next time I will be careful and leave myself now at the mercy of the court”, Kaleem Imam told the court. When the court questioned as to how Ahsen Jameel Gujar could become guardian of the Maneeka family when the head of the family is alive.

“Who made you the guardian of the family”, the CJP asked Ahsen Gujar. Ahsen Gujar however, offered unconditional apology before the court saying he was leaving himself at the mercy of the court.

The court then asked the Punjab advocate general as to why the police officials were summoned to the CM office and were asked to go to the residence of Maneek for tendering apology. The provincial law officer however, sought mercy from the court saying one should be pardoned.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar however, observed that they had provided an opportunity to the Punjab ex-IGP to probe the matter but he failed to do so and instead of conducting an impartial inquiry, the police official however, gave clean chit to someone. The chief justice said if it was proved that the former IGP had given any cover to anyone, he would not be spared.

“We are rejecting this report with an order to conduct a fresh inquiry to ascertain if any political pressure was exerted on the transfer of Pakpattan DPO”, the CJP said. Meanwhile, the court directed Khalid Dad Lak, a police official now associated with Nacta to conduct fresh inquiry into the matter and submit report within 15 days.

Earlier, during the course of hearing, the court rejected the inquiry report, submitted by Punjab former IGP Kaleem Imam wherein he had stated that Punjab CM Buzdar’s intervention in the case was beyond the scope of the inquiry. The report did not hold anyone responsible for the transfer of Gondal.

The former IGP however, recommended that in further the Punjab chief minister should not call any police officers directly to his office but he should ask the PPO/IGP if any officer is required to attend CM office in the performance of their duties.