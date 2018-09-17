20 injured as train derails near Attock

ATTOCK: At least 20 passengers were injured after nine bogies of the Peshawar-bound Khushhal Express derailed between Attock and Mianwali on Sunday, a spokesperson of Pakistan Railways told Geo News.

Rail traffic was suspended after the incident which took place between the Sohan Bridge and Makhad Road railway stations.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Railways confirmed that a rescue and relief operation is under way for affected passengers and derailed bogies. A relief train and rescue truck dispatched from Kundian Junction have reached the site of the incident while another rescue truck enroute from Peshawar and a relief train dispatched from Rawalpindi are expected to arrive shortly, the spokesperson further added.

Khushhal Express had departed from Karachi on Saturday. It was enroute to Peshawar via Mianwali and Attock.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways has rejected an erroneous impression carried in a section of media that the Khushhal Khan Express which met an unfortunate accident on Sunday morning between Massan and Sohan stations was inaugurated by prime minister, says a press release.

The correct situation is that Mianwali Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan which is running smoothly on its route between Rawalpindi and Mianwali.

The spokesperson said, “Today’s incident, took place ahead of Dawood Khail Railway station.” The spokesman rejects these stories as baseless misleading and contrary to facts.