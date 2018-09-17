COAS arrives in Beijing on 3-day official visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Beijing on a three-day official visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on his official Twitter account that the COAS, during his visit, will interact with various Chinese leaders including his counterpart.