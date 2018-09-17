Germany committed to help Iraq rebuild-defence min

TAJI, Iraq: German forces will be needed in Iraq for a long time to help rebuild the country’s military as it struggles to ensure that Islamic State militants do not regroup in underground cells, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

Germany, which has about 125 soldiers in Iraq, is committed to supporting Baghdad as it rebuilds now that the fight to reclaim territory formerly held by Islamic State (IS) militants is largely over, she said during a visit to German troops at the Taji military base about 30 kms north of Baghdad. "The fight against IS left deep wounds and scars in the country.

It will take patience ... to strengthen Iraq again," she said when asked why Germany was bracing for a longer-term engagement in Iraq. Iraq not only needed stability but also economic growth and cooperation, von der Leyen told reporters, noting that Germany had invested about 1.4 billion euros in Iraq since 2014.