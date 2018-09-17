500 saplings to be planted at Pindi Police Line today

Rawalpindi: The Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) will plant 500 saplings of plants at Police Line, Rawalpindi today (Monday). This was stated by Director General, PHA, Rawalpindi, Saif Anwar Japah while talking exclusively to ‘The News’ here Sunday. The plantation of trees in different parts of Rawalpindi and its surrounding areas is a part of programme to make the city look beautiful and green. It would also create great impact in weather in coming years which otherwise has become hot and humid.

Continuing, Saif Anwar Japah told that PHA is not using its own funds to plant trees, however, through NGOs , social organizations, government departments is carrying the work of making city greenery andbeautiful. During visits, the PHA under his head creates awareness among people and officials who start sponsoring to us in plantation campaign.

He counted out measures taken in the recent past by PHA in connection with plantation drive. Last week PHA visited Adiala Jail and planted 2250 seeds of trees and the occasion was graced by Sheikh Rasheed, railway minister, commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Saif Anjum, Raja Basharat, minister for law and parliamentary affairs besides other high authorities.

Similarly, as stated by him, Saif Anwar would be seen hold a meeting with climate minister and hold discussion on the steps taken for tree plantation in Rawalpindi district and cities.

Apart from tree plantation drive, PHA has chalked out a plan to build Liaquat Ali Khan Museum at Liaquat Bagh historical ground in cooperation with the authorities of Ayub National Park. Work is being done on this project and would be started with the availability of funds.