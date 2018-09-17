Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right
CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order

CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order
Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

National

September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five killed in roof collapse incidents in KP

KALAYA/ NOWSHERA: Five persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in two separate roof collapse incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Four members of a family, including two women and two children, were killed when the roof of a hose collapsed in Dopki village in Orakzai tribal district. Local sources said the roof of the dilapidated house collapsed after a heavy downpour in Dopki village. As a result, four members of the family, including two women and two minor boys Ayan, 4, and infant Sulaiman, were trapped under the debris.

Locals and the rescue team of Orakzai tribal district reached the spot, retrieved the body of those trapped persons and shifted them to hospital. The deceased were laid to rest amid touching scenes. Meanwhile, a child was killed and another sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Balo area of Pabbi tehsil in Nowshera district. It was learnt that a dilapidated house collapsed due to the torrent hailstorm and rain in Balo area. As a result, two children got stuck in the rubble.

The locals and Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and started the rescue operation. They retrieved the body of one Rasheed Khan, 3, while his brother Zakir Khan was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar in a serious condition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC