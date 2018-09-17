KE wants govt to remove encroachments from near power infrastructure

Illegal power connections through hooks and encroachments around power infrastructure are safety hazards for public.

This was stated by a K-Electric (K-E) spokesperson in a statement issued. According to the spokesperson, the power utility has identified illegal settlements and encroachments around its power infrastructure across its network so that the authorities concerned can take immediate action.

The power utility claimed that it was strictly following safety protocols and procedures, however, it also advised the general public to keep distance from power infrastructure, including electric lines, transformers and poles.

The K-E spokesperson also stated that the company had initiated a public awareness campaign on multiple platforms to inform the general public about safety hazards associated with hook connections and encroachments around power infrastructure.

“While K-E’s consistent efforts to curb the menace of power theft, coupled with investment and upgradation, have resulted in making almost 70% of its network exempt from load-shedding, encroachments and illegal settlements around power infrastructure remains a critical challenge,” the spokesperson said, adding that the power utility wanted the government to take an immediate action.