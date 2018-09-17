Senior journalist Aamir Malick laid to rest

Senior journalist Aamir Ahmed Malick breathed his last a day earlier and was laid to rest at the graveyard of the University of Karachi on Sunday evening.

Malick had been associated with a number of English dailies on senior editorial positions. Twice he was part of The News, Karachi. He also worked for the creative departments of different advertising agencies owing to his exceptional English skills.

He had suffered a massive heart attack at his residence at the Karachi University’s Staff Town on Saturday evening. He was immediately rushed to the nearby Ibn-e-Sina Hospital on University Road, but he could not survive. He had diabetes, which had deteriorated his health.

His funeral prayer was offered at KU’s central Masjid-e-Ibrahim after the Asr prayers. His funeral was attended by a number of his former colleagues from the fields of journalism, advertising and public relations, the university’s staff and faculty and Karachi Press Club Secretary Maqsood Yousufi.

Malick is survived by two wives, two daughters and a son. His Soyem would be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) at Masjid-e-Ibrahim between the Asr and Maghrib prayers.

“Aamir Malick was a professional who believed in the economy of words in a creative manner,” said senior journalist Asadullah who had spent time working with the deceased at The News. “That is why he was comfortable in both advertising and journalism. He would be remembered for his wit and wisdom.”