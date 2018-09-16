Court orders Babar Ghauri's arrest in NAB reference

KARACHI: A court issued arrest orders for former federal minister Babar Ghauri on Saturday after NAB filed a corruption reference against the former minister for ports and shipping. The National Accountability Bureau has started the investigation into the alleged corruption of billions of rupees against the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader.

In addition to Ghauri, former chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, Javaid Hanif and eight others are also named in the corruption reference. According to the reference, the accused are alleged to have illegally appointed 940 people in the KPT causing losses amounting to Rs2.885 billion to the national exchequer. Ghauri had quit the MQM in 2017.