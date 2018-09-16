Sun September 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Judicial commission seeks comments on encroachments

KARACHI: The Judicial Commission, dealing with clean drinking water, sanitation and healthy environment to the people of the province, on Saturday directed the director military lands and cantonment board Karachi to file comments about the construction of shops and wall at Shara-e-Faisal’s overhead bridge and other amenity purpose land.

The commission headed by Justice (R) Amir Hani Muslim inquired from the director military lands and the cantonment board’s chief executive officer as how encroachments were made at the overhead bridges and commercial activities were allowed at Shara-e-Faisal and other land reserved for amenity purpose.

The Director Military Lands and the CEO cantonment board submitted that the construction pointed out was being carried out by the military authorities and sought time to file the comments.

The court was informed that issue of commercial use of wall which although has been disposed of by the Supreme Court but the same does not address the proposed construction as apparently at that point of time the Supreme Court was only concerned about the use of walls for advertisement. The Member Task force submitted that several other encroachments were made at Shara-e-Faisal’s overhead bridge near FTC and Baloch Colony.

