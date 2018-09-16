280 ton wheat handed over to Afghan officials at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The first consignment of 280 tonnes wheat gifted by Pakistan was handed over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border on Saturday.

Pakistan donated 40,000 tonnes wheat to Afghanistan on the orders of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The first consignment of 280 tonnes wheat was transported in four trucks to the border.

A colourful ceremony was held at the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham and attended by a large number of Pakistani and Afghan officials.

Hundreds of citizens of both the countries were also present on the occasion.

The National Logistic Cell (NLC) General Manager Mazhar Iqbal led the Pakistani side while Afghanistan’s agriculture ministry official Ghulam Farooq headed the Afghan delegation at the ceremony.

Talking to The News, NLC General Manager Mazhar Iqbal said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had promised the Afghan government that Pakistan would gift 40,000 tonnes wheat as a goodwill gesture.

He said the total price of the wheat in open market is Rs4 billion. He added Pakistan would send the gifted wheat to Afghanistan in the next few months.

Afghan official Ghulam Farooq thanked Pakistan and its citizens for helping the Afghans at this critical time.

He said the wheat would be distributed among the deserving people in Afghanistan. “We thank Pakistan for the gift. It will help improve our relations,” he added.