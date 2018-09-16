Two killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Two people have died in separate incidents in the district, the police said.

Mohammad Umar, owner of a shoe shop, committed suicide by jumping from Butt Bridge Friday night. He was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Mohammad Pervez, father of the deceased, told reporters at the hospital that his family had no enmity with anyone but he was still uncertain about whether his son had committed suicide or he had been killed.

Mohammad Amir, the SHO city police, said the post-mortem report would determine the cause of the death. He said an FIR had been lodged and investigation launched to ascertain the exact cause behind the death.

In another incident, one Noor Mohammad was killed and another two sustained critical injuries when a jeep fell into a deep ravine in Malkundia area.

The vehicle was on way to Balakot from Paras when the accident happened.

Locals rushed to the scene and took the body and injured to Civil Hospital in Balakot.

25 money launderers arrested in Peshawar: The Federal Investigation Agency during an action in Chowk Yadgar arrested 25 alleged money launderers and sealed around 40 shops on Saturday. An official said the FIA has launched a crackdown on illegal money exchanges and money launderers.

On Saturday, the official said an operation was carried out in Chowk Yadgar during which 25 alleged money launderers were arrested and over 40 shops were sealed, he added.

CTD nabs kidnapper in Peshawar: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police arrested an alleged kidnapper from Bara stop in Saddar area here on Saturday, official said.

The official of the CTD said Bakhtullah was wanted by the police in a kidnapping case of two persons from Badaber. The gang had demanded heavy ransom for the release of the two persons. They were, however, released during an operation. He said seven accomplices of Bakhtullah had already been arrested.