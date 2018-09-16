Major increase in wheat flour price

LAHORE: Blaming provincial government for shortage of grain in the market, flour mill owners on Saturday significantly increased price of wheat flour unilaterally. Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) central leader Asim Raza said there was short supply of wheat in the open market as provincial government has not started releasing wheat to flour mills. “The prices of wheat in the open market are on the rise and flour mills are left with no option but to increase price of flour accordingly,” he said. Raza said price of wheat was increased to Rs1,325 per maund from Rs1,240 in recent weeks. He said now price of 20kg flour bag has been increased by Rs40-60 in the retail markets.