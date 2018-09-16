Nigerians hail minister’s ouster over forgery claim

LAGOS: Nigerians on Saturday welcomed the resignation of finance minister Kemi Adeosun, accused of forging a document to avoid compulsory national service, as the opposition called for her to be prosecuted.

The scandal surrounding the key cabinet member was seen as a blow to President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking re-election in February. British-born Adeosun, 51, said in a letter to Buhari late Friday she was quitting to protect government integrity. Appointed in 2015, the minister had come under pressure in recent weeks since independent online newspaper Premium Times accused her of obtaining a fake exemption certificate from the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC). Under the scheme introduced in the 1970s to foster unity after a 30-month civil war, graduates under 30 serve the nation for one year. Adeosun, who studied abroad, did not return to Nigeria until she was 34 and did not serve the mandatory one year.