Foreign journalists freed from Venezuela detention

CARACAS: Two British journalists and an Argentine were freed on Friday eight hours after being detained by the Venezuelan military, the national press union (SNTP) said. Argentine Laura Saravia along with British nationals Barney Green and Dan Rivers were released after being held incommunicado, the SNTP said on Twitter. They were detained “as they left the country” after having been in “Venezuela for three days reporting on tourism,” the union said earlier. Three people hired as security by the journalists were arrested on Wednesday, it said.