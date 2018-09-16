Minister stresses cut in expenses

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said practice of getting and utilising of government budget needed to be change and departments should ensure participation of private sector through which they could minimise their expenses.

He said projects having direct access of masses should be prioritised for involvement of business entrepreneurs and multi-national companies.

The minister said this while presiding over meetings of livestock, industries and different departments. He said new policies would be brought up to ensure implementation of 100-day’s plan.

He emphasised austerity and savings in each field. He said for elimination of corruption and wastage of funds there should be strict vigilance. He directed the officers concerned to prepare concrete proposals and suggestions for the uplift of public sector organisations.

The minister said first phase of consultation with departments had been completed and from 17 September second phase of discussion would take place in which apart from secretary of the department, chief secretary would also be attending the meeting so that comprehensive recommendations could be prepared for the 100-day’s plan.

He said the 70 years’ old system has failed to deliver and now we have to revamp in every sector according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister asked the officers to work with full devotion and assured them his full support and cover, as well. He reviewed different matters of livestock and industries departments and asked them to prepare new strategy to work in the changing scenario.

Anti-corruption: The education department has launched an anti-corruption awareness campaign based on the concept of character building of societies.

Societies would be formed that would be responsible for holding seminars and debating competitions that would highlight the evils of corruption and educate people on how to eliminate corruption. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would assist the education department in this regard.