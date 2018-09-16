Uniform education system soon: Shafqat

LAHORE : Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said a revised education policy would be chalked out in consultation with private educational institutions to ensure a uniform educational system in the country.

The minister said this during a meeting with Prof Abdul Manan Khurram at his office. “A uniform educational system would be implemented in the country which would benefit every segment of society,” he said. The minister added the government had already started working on a uniform educational system. "The government has planned to introduce four to five subjects with uniform syllabus across the country and private educational institutions would be allowed to finalise the syllabus of remaining three to four subjects as per their priorities," he added. Prof Abdul Manan informed the minister about the issues being faced by private educational institutes. The minister said the government would resolve them on top priority. Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Prof Jahanzeb Anwar Malik and Prof Waseem Anwar also attended the meeting.