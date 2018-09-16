Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Uniform education system soon: Shafqat

LAHORE : Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said a revised education policy would be chalked out in consultation with private educational institutions to ensure a uniform educational system in the country.

The minister said this during a meeting with Prof Abdul Manan Khurram at his office. “A uniform educational system would be implemented in the country which would benefit every segment of society,” he said. The minister added the government had already started working on a uniform educational system. "The government has planned to introduce four to five subjects with uniform syllabus across the country and private educational institutions would be allowed to finalise the syllabus of remaining three to four subjects as per their priorities," he added. Prof Abdul Manan informed the minister about the issues being faced by private educational institutes. The minister said the government would resolve them on top priority. Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Prof Jahanzeb Anwar Malik and Prof Waseem Anwar also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC