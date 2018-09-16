ANP divided over award of ticket for PK-53 by-election

MARDAN: The Awami National Party (ANP) is facing acute differences on the award of party ticket for contesting the by-election on provincial assembly constituency PK-53, sources said.

Former MPA Ahmad Khan Bahadur and former MNA and Mardan District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar were aspirants for the ANP ticket. The party gave the ticket to the former, angering Himayatullah Mayar.

In the July 25 general election, ANP provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti contested election for NA- 21 and PK-53 and won both the seats.

He vacated PK-53 and retained the National Assembly seat.

Mayar, who is the ANP president for Mardan district, has been expressing his unhappiness over the award of ticket to Ahmad Khan Bahadur.

He criticised Ahmad Khan Bahadur and his family at a recent meeting and said he would not support him in the by-election.

He complained that the party ignored him while issuing ticket for the by-election.

Mayar also criticised Haider Hoti for awarding ticket to Ahmad Khan Bahadur. He also criticised a local journalist who is cousin of Ahmad Khan Bahadur during his speech.

The issue has created acute differences in the party as Haider Hoti, the former chief minister, is standing by Ahmad Khan Bahadur. The ANP issued show-cause notice to Mayar for violating party discipline.

This is the second time that Mayar was issued show-cause notice for violating the party discipline. In the Mashal lynching case also, he was served show-cause notice for making statements in violation of ANP policy.

Haider Hoti has reportedly started making efforts to reconcile Mayar with Ahmad Khan Bahadur so that the party is able to make a united stand in the by-election.

It is felt the differences between the ANP leaders would benefit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the upcoming by-election.