Allied hospitals test 43 patients positive for dengue fever in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The number of confirmed cases of dengue fever is on the rise for the last two weeks here at the three teaching hospitals in town which have tested another 10 patients positive for the infection in last one week that took the total number of confirmed patients so far registered with the allied hospitals to 43.

In the first two weeks of September this year, a total of 21 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever at the allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital however the infection has claimed one life at DHQ Hospital so far.

According to health experts at the allied hospitals, the number of dengue fever patients is on the rise but the situation is well under control at the time and spread of the infection cannot be termed as outbreak because patients of the infection reported at allied hospitals are from scattered areas of the region including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, AJK and Khyber Pakhtunkhwah.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that in last 24 hours, only two patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever at the HFH while no case was confirmed positive at BBH and DHQ Hospital. However, results of confirmatory tests in as many as nine cases are being awaited by the HFH.

In last 24 hours, a total of 16 probable cases of dengue fever have been admitted to the allied hospitals including 14 at the HFH and two at the DHQ Hospital. The data reveals that the BBH has received not a single suspect or patient of dengue fever this year and its dengue OPD has also received no case of the infection.

The HFH admitted as many as 14 probable cases of the infection in last 24 hours that took the total number of admitted patients at the HFH to 19.

To date, the HFH has received a total of 1077 dengue fever suspects at its dengue OPD of which as many as 447 were registered as probable cases of the infection at Department of Infectious Diseases at the HFH. A total of 41 patients have so far been tested positive at the HFH. The HFH has so far discharged 428 dengue fever patients including 27 confirmed patients of the infection and 401 suspects.

The DHQ Hospital has so far received a total of 252 dengue fever suspects at its dengue OPD of which only 16 were registered as probable cases of the infection. To date, only two patients have been tested positive for dengue fever at the DHQ Hospital and twelve tested negative while results in two cases are being awaited by the hospital. The infection however has claimed a life at the DHQ Hospital.