Sun September 16, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Share

Metro International School organises ‘General Knowledge Festival’

Metro International School held its first ‘General Knowledge Festival’ on Saturday at its Clifton Campus.

The festival was open for children aged seven years to 12 years, and students of both Metro and other schools participated.

The focus of the festival was to create awareness about the current events and facts that children of that age group should be aware of. It also showcased Metro’s activity-based programme of studies and how students are engaged to ensure learning is an enjoyable experience for them.

The programme had two parts, an interactive round of activity-based quizzes and then finally a spin-the- wheel challenge, where the winners got prizes. It was a fun-filled afternoon with snacks provided by Desi Gali.

The festival had five categories that students competed in. The categories were: ‘This land is my land’ based on Pakistan and Karachi through personalities and important events; ‘Inventors and inventions’ to teach science through inventions that children come into contact with; ‘Understanding our world’ a foray into world history; ‘Cultural appreciation’ introducing children to the world of literature, sport and art; and finally ‘Model Pakistani citizens’ to inculcate the values and conscientiousness that the Pakistani youth need.

The Metro primary years programme offers general knowledge and ethics as part of its regular curriculum once a week to provide exposure to students and help develop their observation and critical thinking skills.

Teachers are trained to deliver these classes, connecting classroom learning and important facts from Pakistan and abroad to provide students with context to their learning.

