Sun September 16, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

‘Those who targeted Sindh police are now PTI allies’

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that those who had targeted personnel of the Sindh police in the past have now become the allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sindh chief minister’s adviser on information and anti-corruption said this in response to the statements issued earlier in the day by PTI-backed Sindh Assembly opposition leader designate Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who castigated the provincial government for its “utter failure to upgrade the policing system that led to alarming increase in criminal activities in Karachi”.

Naqvi claimed that all the surveillance cameras installed across the metropolis by the provincial administration are outdated, as criminals cannot be identified due to the poor quality of footage of these cameras.

Responding to the statement of the PA opposition leader designate, the adviser said that the treatment recently meted out to former Pakpattan district police officer Rizwan Gondal by the PTI is no more a secret.

“Despite all these matters, the ruling party in the federal government continues to insist that it does not believe in political interference in the working of the police force. Not just the Punjab chief minister, but Prime Minister Imran Khan himself should have expressed regret on the treatment meted out to the senior officer.”

Wahab said that during the previous tenure of the PTI’s provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there had been massive jailbreaks in which terrorists had escaped.

