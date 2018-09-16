PSL 4 from Feb 14; Karachi to host final

KARACHI: The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been scheduled to run from February 14 to March 17, starting in the UAE and then moving to Pakistan for the last eight matches of the tournament, with the final taking place in Karachi.

PSL Governing Council, comprising of representatives of PCB and all PSL franchises, met Saturday at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore to take key decisions regarding the PCB’s flagship tournament. Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani presided over the meeting.

Mani said that PCB’s aim of ensuring transparency and working in partnership with all franchises in order to make PSL a bigger success.

According to a PCB media release, it was decided unanimously that franchise representatives would be a part of bid committees for various upcoming PSL rights. The Chairman welcomed the inclusion of franchises in the decision-making process and highlighted the need to ensure collective growth of all partners.

“PCB and all PSL franchises are partners in this project and I am confident that we will all work together to bring in good numbers for our next rights cycle,” said Mani.

The pick order for the upcoming PSL Player Draft was discussed at the meeting. It was decided that this year’s draft would be based on last year’s rankings with teams being allowed a maximum of 10 retentions. For PSL 5 onwards, all franchises agreed to introduce a randomised draft order.