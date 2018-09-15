Imam aims to silence critics with performance

LAHORE: Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq desires to win the Asia Cup for the country and feels that the UAE is a home venue for his team.

In a media talk in Dubai, he said: “We have played a lot of cricket here (the UAE) for the last seven to eight years so we know the conditions well.

“But India has played IPL here, and the wickets in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are very similar, so I don’t think it will affect the other teams that much.”

On Asia Cup being more than India-Pakistan contest, he said: “This is a cricket contest. All the teams, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, have potential, they have good youngsters coming up, and you could see an upset.”

On comparison with uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq, he said: “I want to be first Imam-ul-Haq. I have a bat, there is a ground, and I want to perform.“I have silenced my critics with my performance before and will continue to do so.”

The 22-year-old who is part of the national squad that will take part in the Asia Cup further said: “When I scored a double century in the final for HBL, the media wasn’t on my side. When I scored for Pakistan A against Bangladesh, the media was nowhere. When I was selected for the national team, I was called Inzamam’s nephew. When I scored my first century it was called a chance.

“When I helped the team win the Test match against Ireland in Dublin, the media didn’t say anything. When I scored three centuries against Zimbabwe, I was told not to make a big deal about it because Zimbabwe is a weak side,” the opener said.

Being related to a high profile cricketing personality has been damaging for him.“I scored 110, 113, 0, 44 and 128 against Zimbabwe, but no one appreciated my performance. The criticism has only made me stronger and I will perform well in the Asia Cup,” he added.