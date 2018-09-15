Three Palestinians shot dead

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians, including a 14-year-old, were shot dead by Israeli fire in new clashes along the Gaza border on Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

The ministry said the teenager was shot east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, while a medical source named him as Mustafa Abed Rabbo. A second Palestinian, who was not immediately identified, was killed near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

At least another 12 people were injured, the ministry said, as Palestinians again demonstrated in different spots along the border. The Israeli army said an estimated 13,000 people were involved in "riots" at different locations, some of them burning tires and throwing Molotov cocktails.

Since often violent protests began on March 30, at least 178 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, the majority during demonstrations. One Israeli soldier has been killed. Protests have been smaller in recent months. Israel maintains a crippling blockade of the Gaza Strip it says is necessary to isolate Hamas, which whom the Jewish state has fought three wars since 2008.