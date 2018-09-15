Another official vehicle stolen

A gang involved in snatching and stealing government officials’ vehicles in Karachi took away another vehicle on Friday, bringing the number of such vehicles to three in less than a week.

Police officials said a white Suzuki Potohar jeep bearing registration number GS-9009 was parked outside the residence of an assistant director of the Malir Development Authority, from where unidentified men took it away.

On September 8, an official car belonging to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar was snatched from his driver. A day later, a car of Sindh Assembly secretary GM Omar Farooq was taken away from Sachal locality.