Sat September 15, 2018
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

September 15, 2018

PTCL, Dell EMC enter into deal

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) has entered into an Enterprise Class Infrastructure Solutions Provider agreement with Dell EMC to enhance IT transformation process of businesses across Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

Under the partnership, PTCL will provide Dell EMC infrastructure solution and services to companies and businesses nationwide, it added.

These solutions will help organisations in their business growth through massive scalability and efficiency for a wide range of files and data storage workloads.

Understanding the unique infrastructure requirements for various business models, this partnership will cater to all the market segments; small or large, with solutions that can help modernise datacenters and increase IT efficiency, it added.

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

