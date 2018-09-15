PTCL, Dell EMC enter into deal

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) has entered into an Enterprise Class Infrastructure Solutions Provider agreement with Dell EMC to enhance IT transformation process of businesses across Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

Under the partnership, PTCL will provide Dell EMC infrastructure solution and services to companies and businesses nationwide, it added.

These solutions will help organisations in their business growth through massive scalability and efficiency for a wide range of files and data storage workloads.

Understanding the unique infrastructure requirements for various business models, this partnership will cater to all the market segments; small or large, with solutions that can help modernise datacenters and increase IT efficiency, it added.