Dr Farooq quits MQM-P to join PTI

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Thursday resigned from the party’s top decision making body Rabita Committee. I have tendered my resignation due to personal reasons, Sattar told journalists.

The development has come in the backdrop of Sattar’s confirmation that he is consulting with his close friends over an offer he had received from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join the party. PTI wants me to contest the by-election on NA-247 from Alvi’s seat, the MQM-P leader further said.

Sattar lost the NA-247 seat to PTI candidate Dr Arif Alvi during the July 25 polls. The seat is now up for the grab following the presidential election which saw Dr Alvi being elected as the country’s 13th president.

The veteran MQM-P politician said he was not consulted in decisions taken by the party. There is still time for MQM-P to correct their mistakes and compensate for the mistakes made, he added.