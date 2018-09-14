Bilal claims under-12 title in Essa Lab Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bilal Asim from Lahore won the title in under-12 category of the 7th Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Thursday.
In the final, Bilal defeated Nadir Mirza 8-3 to clinch the title. In the semi-finals, Bilal had thrashed Ibrahim Noman 8-0 while Nadir Mirza had overcome Abdullah Imran 8-0.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Kamal defeated Rayyan Jawad 6-0, 6-4 and Abdullah beat Amin Shafi 6-1, 6-3 in the semi-finals of under-18 singles. In under-14 singles quarter-finals, Bilal won against Saim Danish 6-2, 6-0, Ashar smashed Taimoor 6-0, 6-0 while Taha Aman hammered Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 6-4.
Zain Ehtisham defeated Duraf Das 8-0 in their under-10 singles semi-final. The pair of Hasheesh Kumar and Parbat Kumar defeated the duo of M Ali and Asim Gul 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-final of junior doubles category.In the final of men’s soft tennis event, Eibad Sarwar overpowered Robin Das 5-3 to claim the title.
KARACHI: Bilal Asim from Lahore won the title in under-12 category of the 7th Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Thursday.
In the final, Bilal defeated Nadir Mirza 8-3 to clinch the title. In the semi-finals, Bilal had thrashed Ibrahim Noman 8-0 while Nadir Mirza had overcome Abdullah Imran 8-0.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Kamal defeated Rayyan Jawad 6-0, 6-4 and Abdullah beat Amin Shafi 6-1, 6-3 in the semi-finals of under-18 singles. In under-14 singles quarter-finals, Bilal won against Saim Danish 6-2, 6-0, Ashar smashed Taimoor 6-0, 6-0 while Taha Aman hammered Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 6-4.
Zain Ehtisham defeated Duraf Das 8-0 in their under-10 singles semi-final. The pair of Hasheesh Kumar and Parbat Kumar defeated the duo of M Ali and Asim Gul 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-final of junior doubles category.In the final of men’s soft tennis event, Eibad Sarwar overpowered Robin Das 5-3 to claim the title.
Comments