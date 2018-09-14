Bilal claims under-12 title in Essa Lab Open

KARACHI: Bilal Asim from Lahore won the title in under-12 category of the 7th Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Thursday.

In the final, Bilal defeated Nadir Mirza 8-3 to clinch the title. In the semi-finals, Bilal had thrashed Ibrahim Noman 8-0 while Nadir Mirza had overcome Abdullah Imran 8-0.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Kamal defeated Rayyan Jawad 6-0, 6-4 and Abdullah beat Amin Shafi 6-1, 6-3 in the semi-finals of under-18 singles. In under-14 singles quarter-finals, Bilal won against Saim Danish 6-2, 6-0, Ashar smashed Taimoor 6-0, 6-0 while Taha Aman hammered Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 6-4.

Zain Ehtisham defeated Duraf Das 8-0 in their under-10 singles semi-final. The pair of Hasheesh Kumar and Parbat Kumar defeated the duo of M Ali and Asim Gul 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-final of junior doubles category.In the final of men’s soft tennis event, Eibad Sarwar overpowered Robin Das 5-3 to claim the title.