Can Mani handle affairs of all sports?

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to appoint PCB chairman Ehsan Mani as the head of the PM Task Force on sports has surprised many in sports fraternity who think Mani would not be able to pay attention to other sports.

They said Mani had wonderful administrative abilities and a clean personality, but he had no experience of Pakistan’s domestic sports affairs. “He doesn’t even know much about the affairs of Pakistan’s domestic cricket,” a seasoned sports official said. “How can he handle the affairs of the entire country’s sports, which have been ruined by the mismanagement and corruption over the years,” he said.

The PM wants Mani to review the performance of sports organisations and make recommendations for administrative reforms. IPC secretary Jamil Ahmed recently briefed the PM about the functions of the ministry and performance of various attached departments, including Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, Inter Board Committee of Chairman, National Academy of Performing Arts and National Internship Programme.

Pakistan’s former athlete Muhammad Talib, who has vast experience in athletics and physical training, appreciated the PM’s move, however.He said that it was good to see the country’s PM interested in clearing up the mess in Pakistan’s sports.

He said Mani was expected to handle the matters without any bias. The previous federal governments did not take any notice of the destruction of Pakistan’s sports, Talib said and added that they appointed corrupt people who wrecked the domestic sports.

“The question is: does he have time and knowledge to correct the things that are wrong in the country’s sports,” he said. He said that unfortunately there was no one in sight who could serve the country as Justice Cornelius, Air Marshal Noor Khan, Prof Anwar Chowdhry and Brig Atif had done.

Mani should call those stalwarts of sports who have devoted their lives for the promotion of sports and who have produced successful sportsmen and sportswomen, he said. “He should seek proposals from such people and try to reach consensus over the measures that are required to ameliorate the situation,” said Talib who has trained a number of successful and medal-winning teams in hockey, boxing and athletics.

He said ministries of sports and education could play an important role in the promotion of sports. Talib said that there were sports organisers who had produced good results for Pakistan in their disciplines but they had been sidelined a long time ago. “Mani needs to call these people and discuss with them how to put the country on the right track,” said Talib.