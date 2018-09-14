British HC calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security situation were discussed, a statement issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The visiting dignitary also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa urged the youth to strive for excellence and always ask themselves what they could do for the betterment of their country. The COAS expressed these views while visiting the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, on Thursday and also appreciated improvement in its standing at the international level ranking.

The COAS said that NUST was a leading university in Pakistan, which would have presence in all the four provinces after establishment of Quetta Campus, said a press release issued here by the ISPR.

In addition, he said NUST was playing a pivotal role in producing a stream of scholars and engineers of highest caliber. He urged the youth to strive for excellence and always ask themselves what they could do for their country. Earlier on arrival at the university, the COAS was received by Rector NUST, Lieutenant General (retd) Naweed Zaman.