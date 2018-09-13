Thu September 13, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
September 13, 2018

Tradiation on human health highlighted

Islamabad : Speakers at a national seminar on Wednesday highlighted the effects of cyber security and radiation on human health and created awareness about the safe and peaceful use of nuclear technology.

The Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS) in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organised the seminar, which was attended by the researchers and academicians from various educational institutions.

Former chairman Pakistan Atomic Commission (PAC) Dr Pervaiz Butt presided over the seminar, while the AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui was the chief guest.

The speakers including Mrs Farhat Waqar, Chief Scientist and Muhammad Toheed, senior official of PAC underlined the need for creating awareness among the general public about the peaceful application of nuclear technology and environmental safety.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui asked the participants to focus on promotion of research in their relevant disciplines.

Terming education and knowledge as a major source of socio-economic development, he said the difference between the developed and developing countries is only the difference of knowledge.

He highlighted the concerted efforts of AIOU to turn the institution as a hub of research-based academic activities.

Research must be relevant to the society and compatible to international standard, he said.

He assured that the AIOU would be extending all possible support to relevant institutions to keep the people well-aware of nuclear technology and its positive use for the country’s socio-economic development.

Dr Pervaiz Butt remarked about Pakistan’s achievements in the field of nuclear technology and its efforts to ensure its peaceful use for meeting energy requirements of the country.

He appreciated PNS for creating awareness about the significance of new technology and its safe use, making it free of environmental hazards.

The nuclear technology developed by the Pakistani scientists also contributed well in health and other social sectors, he added.

Earlier, Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas, Dean Sciences AIOU, welcomed the participants and assured his support in achieving the objectives of the seminar.

