Thu September 13, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Pakistani researchers to share technical expertise with Islamic countries

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will encourage Pakistani researchers to provide technical assistance to partner countries, especially in the Islamic world.

This was stated by Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri during a meeting with Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al-Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIUI who called on him at the Commission Secretariat.

Dr. Draiweesh appreciated the HEC’s role in guiding universities and encouraging them to produce research relevant to the country’s needs as well as the needs of the Muslim Ummah.

As the Acting Coordinator General, COMSTECH (OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation), Dr. Banuri shared his vision to bring the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries together to mobilise mutual technical assistance and address the issues of climate change, energy, water scarcity, agriculture and disaster management and other problems requiring scientific solutions.

Felicitating the chairman on the start of Hijri Year 1439, Dr. Draiweesh and Dr. Yasinzai said that the IIUI plans to organise a conference to promote sectarian harmony and peaceful coexistence in line with ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’, a verdict signed by 1,800 scholars from various schools of thought. They said eminent religious scholars from various sects will be invited to reflect and share their views in the light of Quran and Sunnah.

Dr. Banuri appreciated the IIUI’s efforts to promote sectarian harmony. He said the HEC fully supports the objectives of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ and especially the endeavours to mobilise Pakistani youth, faculty and civil institutions behind a national consensus agenda.

