Illegal shops demolished at Asghar Mall Road

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against illegal/unauthorised land use and demolished illegal under construction shop on Plot No. 40 at Ansari Market and sealed two shops on Property No. 1529 and Property No. 1542 at Asghar Mall Road, Rawalpindi

RDA Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff including Superintendent Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out operation and demolished illegal under construction shop at Ansari Market and sealed two shops at Asghar Mall Road, Rawalpindi.

The owners of the properties Kashif Piracha, Amir Saeed, Muhammad Farooq and Sh Shehzad were constructing illegal commercial shops without approval / No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the Building Control Wing to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.