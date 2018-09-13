Govt urged to control gas theft

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami secretary-general Liaquat Baloch has called upon the government to control gas theft to the tune of Rs50 billion per annum besides line losses amounting to Rs35 billion instead of burdening the consumers with raise in gas prices.

Talking to the media in the city on Wednesday, he said the Economic Coordination Committee had delayed the increase in the gas prices and passed the ball into the Prime Minister’s court.

He said the gas companies were badly suffering from corruption and technical and administrative mismanagement. He said instead of overcoming their mismanagement and incompetence, the gas companies were increasing gas prices.

The JI leader said there was no reason for criticising the PTI government during its first one hundred days. However, he said, the style of Imran Khan’s governance and the statements of the ministers were giving a cause for criticism.

He asked the government to move wisely and try to minimise the problems of the masses. tribute: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad’s services in the field of education in the country would be remembered for long.

He was talking to the family members of the renowned educationist and founder chairman of University of Management and Technology (UMT) at his funeral. Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad died in a road accident in northern areas two days back.

Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad was the son of late Khurram Murad, a senior leader and deputy chief of the JIP. Maulana Tariq Jameel led the funeral prayer at the spacious ground of the UMT. Thousands of people including educationists, students, and citizens joined the funeral. The deceased was laid to rest in the lawns of the UMT.