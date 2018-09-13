PU declares MCom result

LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MCom (3 ½ Years Programme) Part-I and Part-II Second Annual/2017, M.Sc. IT First Year second Annual/2017, B.Sc.

Medical Laboratory Technology Course MLT (Hons) (4 Years Programme) Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2017. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.