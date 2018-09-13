‘PIMS to form tumour board’

Islamabad: As a major initiative for cancer treatment, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad Mahmood on Wednesday announced the formation of a tumour board.

According to him, US-based noted surgical oncologist Dr Hadi Muhammad Khan will be a member to the board. The tumour board comprising health specialties will meet regularly at the hospital, the largest public sector one in the federal capital, to discuss cancer cases and determine treatment plans.

The PIMS chief made the announcement during a lecture delivered by Dr Hadi at the hospital auditorium on colorectal carcinoma with liver metastasis. The surgical oncologist explained the scope of robotic surgery on tumour management and its removal.

The lecture was attended by the faculty members including consultants, post graduate residents, medical officers and support staff from different medical and surgical specialties of the hospital.

Also on the occasion, the PIMS executive director announced the establishment of the infectious disease department at the hospital with Dr Naseem as its head. He said the accreditation process for the department was under way with the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, a public regulatory college. Later, shields were given away to panellists.