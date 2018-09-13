Al-Azizia reference adjourned over Kulsoom’s death

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the Al-Azizia corruption reference against former primer minister Nawaz Sharif on account of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz' death.

When hearing started, Nawaz’ defence counsel Khawaja Haris told the court that his client, former PM’s wife Bagum Kulsoom Nawaz has passed away. He further stated before the court that he was informed on Wednesday that Nawaz had been taken to Lahore on parole after Begum Kulsoom’s death. Khawaja said he had not received any instructions to continue with the proceedings in his client’s absence.

On this, Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik remarked that Begum Kulsoom was a national figure, and it was not appropriate to continue with the proceedings. The hearing was then adjourned till Thursday (Today).